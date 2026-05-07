It all comes down to this: on Wednesday, 27th May, Palace will take on Rayo Vallecano at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig (KO: 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST local time), looking to secure the third piece of silverware in the club’s history.

In order to assist the many supporters travelling to Germany for the Final, and following previous successful trips to Strasbourg, Mostar, Florence and Krakow, we are delighted to be delivering a larger number of official supporter travel packages, in association with Sportsworld – and these are available to book from 10:00 tomorrow, Friday 8th May!

Packages – listed below – start from £610 per person with four different options available; a one-night flight-only package, a two-night flight-only package; a day return package; or a two-night Premium experience.

Supporters are advised that both the flight-only packages and day return package do not include a ticket for the match, and this must be purchased through the club when they go on sale in the coming days.

If you are purchasing a Premium package, you will have the option to buy a Category 2 match ticket (€140 each) directly via the club and UEFA ticket app. The club will contact you directly to organise purchase and payment of this ticket.