It is no small feat to be not only available from August to May – particularly for Eze who was back for his first full season since a terribly unfortunate Achilles injury – but also to remain in the excellent form required to keep catching the manager’s eye.

Eze scored 10 goals and created four more across a season so impressive it has earned him a first call-up to the England national squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia in June, while Ayew’s four goals and three assists have proved vital in securing safety under Roy Hodgson.

But which other Eagles have done that most elusive of achievements and completed a full Premier League season? Let’s take a look…

2019/20

As with almost every record at Crystal Palace Football Club, Wilfried Zaha makes an appearance. Under Roy Hodgson, he remained the first name on the teamsheet, and this season the manager reiterated that same stance: “The honest answer is that when Wilf is fit, he will play.”

Zaha scored four times that season as Palace finished 14th, and has continued to break boundaries and records ever since. Jordan Ayew – top scorer that season – and James McArthur were just a game short of completing the set.

2018/19

The first full season under Roy Hodgson, and a regular feature of his squad management began to present itself: consistent performers were rewarded with regular starts. As a result, three players were ever-present throughout the campaign.