Nighy’s performance in the leading role of the film Living premiered to huge acclaim and has earned him a nod for the Best Actor gong at the 95th Academy Awards.
From multi-million pound hits like Love Actually and Pirates of the Caribbean to voicing films for his beloved Crystal Palace, Bill Nighy has done it all – and now the British screen legend has been nominated for an Oscar.
Born in Caterham, he has been a lifelong Crystal Palace fan and recently provided the voiceover for a series of films portraying the club’s fascinating origins as far back as 1861. He has also served as Patron of the CPSCC (Crystal Palace Children's Charity).
Chairman Steve Parish was the first to offer his “huge congratulations” when the nominations were announced, joining thousands of Palace fans around the world.
Huge congratulations to Bill Nighy on his Oscar nomination for his role as ‘Mr Williams’ in the superb movie #livingfilm— Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) January 24, 2023
🦅 Flying High ❤️💙❤️💙💙 pic.twitter.com/pVx6Aa6Ldd
Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Bill on such an enormous achievement.