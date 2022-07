With the return of the Premier League just over a month away, the announcement of player prices will whet the appetite of Fantasy managers across the world.

Last season’s top goalscorer Wilfried Zaha returns at an enticing £7.0m, offering great value as a midfield option.

Fellow midfielders Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise both command a discounted £5.5m price tag, whilst Will Hughes comes in at £5.0m, making them great differential options for Fantasy managers.