The work doesn’t stop at Rainbow Laces weekend; there is still more to be done as we continue to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion across the game. With Palace for Life, it all starts with education, and we will continue to deliver workshops around LGBTQ+ acceptance, empowerment and allyship all year round and beyond.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Rainbow Laces, with the theme of ‘Lace Up to Keep It Up’. This looks at how sport has become more inclusive over the last decade, while also highlighting the need for ongoing work to ensure sport is a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information about Palace for Life, click here.

RAINBOW LACES

Across the Premier League, Wednesday's matchday is dedicated to celebrating Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, with this year marking its 10th anniversary.

Crystal Palace are proud to back the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in football.

The campaign allows the Premier League to work together with clubs to celebrate and promote LGBTQ+ inclusion all year round. This is underpinned by significant work to improve policies and practises, including reporting measures and pastoral care, as well as staff training and wide-ranging education programmes.

There is still more to be done as we continue to work together to support LGBTQ+ inclusion in all areas of the game. Football is for everyone, and all should feel welcome.

Everyone is welcome at Palace regardless of gender or sexuality, and the club has a zero tolerance policy on discrimination.

We are proud to stand alongside our LGBTQ+ supporters at Crystal Palace.

REPORTING ABUSE AT SELHURST PARK

Crystal Palace are committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.