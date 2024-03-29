Palace have six games in their next five Gameweeks (GW), with two games in GW34, meaning there are plenty of options to choose from to get more points on the board.

Three of those six games have a Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR) of 2, the second-lowest possible on the scale, which indicates a strong possibility of points and those could come from the back…

Dynamic Defenders

There are multiple FPL options at the back for Palace, but Joachim Andersen (£4.7m) is one of the standout picks. Selected by over 1.5 million FPL managers as of Gameweek 29, the centre-back is the 11th highest scoring defender in the game.

His 88 points have been accrued through goals, clean sheets and multiple bonus points and he may be in line for more as Palace face Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and West Ham in the coming Gameweeks - all of which are games with an FDR of 2.