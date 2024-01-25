Gameweek 21 saw one set of Premier League fixtures played out over the course of two weeks, owing to the midseason break, but now the action will be back in full flow on Tuesday – and that means FPL managers will be out in full force to get the best points returns from their players.

The deadline for transfers for Gameweek 22 is 18:00 GMT on Tuesday (30th January).

With Palace having three of their next five games with a FDR (Fixture Difficulty Rating) of 2, there could be a lot of points on the horizon for a number of assets in red and blue…

Defensive dynamos

At the back, in FPL, Palace have two defenders who rank inside the top 15 - namely Joachim Andersen (£4.9m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.6m).

Andersen is Palace’s most selected player - in 16.2% of all teams at the time of writing - and has already delivered 69 points so far this season.

He has racked up nine bonus points, five clean sheets, two goals and an assist on his way to amassing that points tally, and could prove to be a solid option at the back for any FPL managers in need of a defender.