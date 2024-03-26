The session will take place on Wednesday, 10th April, with entry from 10:00 BST.

The event is open to all 23/24 Junior Season Ticket holders and Junior Members, who can book up to five tickets for free, enabling them to bring family or friends.

Those wishing to attend must book a ticket by clicking here. Only supporters logged into the account of a Junior Season Ticket holder or Junior Member will be able to book.

Supporters will get a unique insight into Crystal Palace’s training and preparations, with the Eagles facing Liverpool at Anfield later that week.

Sat in the Main Stand, attendees will be able to enter from 10:00 for the session.

Open Training Details