But perhaps it is no surprise – in 148 games for Belgian side Genk, the Colombian's previous club, Muñoz scored 19 goals and created 20 more for his teammates, building a reputation as a real threat down the right wing.

Those came in all shapes and sizes too: 11 headers, four right-footed and four-left footed efforts.

His last-gasp header against Newcastle – our November Goal of the Month winner – and crisp low effort against City demonstrated similar versatility in front of goal.