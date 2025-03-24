The exercise, which was organised by the Metropolitan Police, involved both security and stewarding staff from Palace, as well as colleagues from a range of ‘blue light’ services.

The Met have been working closely with football clubs to conduct a series of ‘Command Post’ exercises – with this the fourth in a recent series, following similar events across the capital at Millwall, Brentford and Fulham.

Each exercise is specially designed to immerse those taking part in a real-time scenario and test how emergency service personnel and commanders respond to various spontaneous major incidents.

Training exercises such as these helps ensure Selhurst Park is a safe environment for all supporters and visitors, and that our staff are highly skilled when it comes to dealing with incidents on matchdays and non-matchdays.

Crystal Palace’s Head of Security and Safety Officer, Neil Robinson, said: “The major incident training which recently took place at Selhurst Park provided us with an invaluable experience. We were grateful for the illuminating insights offered into best practices for management and response of such incidents.