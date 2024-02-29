For it was on this day, four years ago, Palace became exactly that – the first Premier League team to win on a Leap Year – and in the most satisfying manner imaginable, too, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at the Amex Stadium.

The last away game before the COVID-19 pandemic-induced season suspension was a great one for the Eagles, as a Jordan Ayew goal and a hard-fought clean sheet saw us claim all three points on our trip to the south coast.

There were few chances in the first-half, with Gary Cahill coming closest for Palace, his header bouncing just over the bar.

The second-half saw a flurry of shots from the hosts, with Vicente Guaita putting in an outstanding performance and making eight saves in total to deny Brighton.

It was Ayew who eventually broke the deadlock for Palace in the 70th minute, running on to Christian Benteke's through ball and tucking it past Mat Ryan for his seventh goal of the season.

Palace had late chances to go 2-0 up through Zaha and Cenk Tosun but ended up not needing the extra goal, with the game finishing 1-0, a result which saw Palace move up to 12th in the table with 36 points.