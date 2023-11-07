The Crystal Palace defender will be looking to add to his 27 caps, with Denmark able to secure qualification with a victory over Slovenia or Northern Ireland.

Next summer’s tournament takes place in Germany, with Denmark looking to go one better than in 2021 when they lost in the semi-finals to England.

More international call-ups are set to be announced in the coming days, so make sure you keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk and follow the club on social media to get the latest as it happens.

All times GMT.

Denmark – Joachim Andersen