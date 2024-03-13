The 27-year-old defender has won 29 caps for his country, having started 16 of the Red and Whites’ last 19 competitive matches.

Andersen will be looking to add to that tally when Denmark play friendlies against Switzerland (on Saturday, 23rd March, 19:00 GMT) in Copenhagen; and against the Faroe Islands (on Tuesday, 26th March, 19:15) in Brøndby.

The matches will help to prepare Denmark for this summer’s UEFA Euro 2024 finals in Germany, where Andersen could feature against Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C.

All times are in UK time (GMT).

Denmark - Joachim Andersen