Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and defender Marc Guéhi – who have won three and six caps respectively – have once again been selected by England for a pair of home fixtures.

The Three Lions host Australia in a friendly at Wembley on Friday, 13th October (kick-off 19:45 BST), before welcoming Italy in a UEFA European Championship qualifier four days later on Tuesday (17th October, 19:45) at the same venue.

England currently sit top of Group C after five matches played, with Italy second – six points behind, but having played a game fewer – so victory would put Gareth Southgate’s side well on course for qualification.

Also confirmed to be representing his country in European qualifiers this month will be Joachim Andersen.

The Palace defender will look to add to his 25 caps against Kazakhstan in Copenhagen (Saturday 14th October, 19:45) and away at group minnows San Marino on Tuesday (17th October, 19:45).

Denmark currently sit level on points with Slovenia at the top of Group H, one ahead of third-placed Finland and fourth-placed Kazakhstan.

The top two teams in each group qualify – so both England and Denmark find themselves in a strong position for the campaign run-in ahead.

Another player whose call-up has been announced is Jordan Ayew, Palace’s Player of the Month for August, who captained Ghana during the September international break.

The Black Stars are set to play a pair of friendlies in America this month, taking on Mexico in North Carolina on Sunday 15th October (01:30) and the United States on Wednesday 18th October (01:30).

Keep track of all the latest scores and updates from all of Palace’s international Eagles – including further call-ups – below and on social media…

All times BST.

Denmark – Andersen

Sat, 14th October: Denmark v Kazakhstan (19:45)

Tue, 17th October: San Marino v Denmark (19:45)

England – Guéhi and Johnstone

Fri, 13th October: England v Australia (19:45)

Tue, 17th October: England v Italy (19:45)

Ghana – Ayew