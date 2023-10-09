Owen Goodman

Palace’s standout loanee so far has been Owen Goodman. The 19-year-old goalkeeper has been ever-present for Colchester United so far after joining in July and has managed to keep two clean sheets in his first 12 league games.

His performances have been exceptional, making the League Two Team of the Week on two occasions. The first of which came against Tranmere Rovers, where he kept a clean sheet and made five saves, while the second was for a standout performance against Mansfield Town.

Goodman’s impressive work has seen him earn a call-up for the England Under-20s training camp and are now part of the England Elite Group in the international break.

Malachi Boateng

Malachi Boateng is currently on his second loan spell in Scotland, having impressed for Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship last season.

The midfielder joined newly promoted Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership, and has been holding his own in the top tier of Scottish football.

He has been involved in every matchday squad so far this season, making 11 appearances - starting in all but one of them. He has also completed the full 90 in nine of the 11 games so far.