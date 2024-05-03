The forward is on a fantastic run of form under Oliver Glasner, having netted eight times in ten matches under the Austrian manager.

It is the kind of form which has not only won the Palace forward plaudits and a Premier League Player of the Month nomination for April, but also his season-best tally in a Palace shirt: 14 – and 4 assists – in all competitions in 2023/24.

But honing in on those numbers, it is Mateta’s form in front of the red and blue army at Selhurst Park which is particularly eye-catching – Manchester United be warned.

No other Palace player has had a hand in more goals at Selhurst Park this season, with eight goals and two assists to Mateta’s name (Michael Olise has scored four and assisted seven – remarkably in only 485 minutes at Selhurst Park).

Mateta has scored in each of his five home Premier League appearances under Oliver Glasner, netting seven times cumulatively against Burnley, Luton Town, Manchester City, West Ham and Newcastle.

Against Manchester United, therefore, Mateta could join exalted company: the last player to score in his first six home appearances under one manager in the Premier League was a certain Alan Shearer, who did so for Kevin Keegan and Newcastle United in 1996/97 (although he did extend this run to nine games).