Vieira said that football can use its global significance to help apply pressure on sporting and political leaders, and that in that light he hopes decision-makers will use its popularity positively.

Asked first of all if he struggles to focus solely on football currently, the manager replied: "It is really difficult because you wake up to the news, go to bed with the news, and it’s really difficult to understand what’s going on at the moment around the world, especially in Ukraine.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the Ukraine population. Football or no football I hope that will end very soon."

Then asked to comment on whether football can help to apply pressure to peacefully conclude the situation, Vieira said:

"I think it’s sport in general [that can help]. Football is no different from other sports. If we can use the sport to influence one way or the other peace around the world then we should do it.

"Sport, and football in particular, is really popular worldwide. Football is really important. If we can use that importance to bring peace between two countries, I think we have to do it.

"Sport in general and football tries to make people think about something positive. Obviously you can’t close your eyes with what’s going on at the moment. I hope we will stop this war as soon as possible and if sport can influence leaders to make the right decision I think we should use that.

"I think it is [powerful enough]. But you need leaders in sport to make the right decisions, to put the right kind of pressure on. I’m like you [everyone]. I hope that decision[s] will be positive, because we all want peace and we don’t want to see the images we’ve been seeing lately."