The Best of Africa awards celebrate the inspiring philanthropic work of those of African heritage and brings together sporting greats and leaders across business, entertainment and education with philanthropists.

Other award recipients this year include boxer Anthony Joshua, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and musician Kano, with Wilfried Zaha collecting one in 2019 for philanthropic endeavour. The Palace talisman even presented Vieira with his award on Sunday.

Founded by Francis Nkwain in 2011, Best of Africa celebrated its 10th awards ceremony this year. Nkwain said: “BoA was nothing but a seed when we launched and little did we know that that seed would become a call to action.