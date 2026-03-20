The duo – who both started England’s last fixture, a 2-0 win in Albania in November which sealed a perfect World Cup qualifying record – have both been named among Thomas Tuchel’s 35-man squad for the pair of warm-up matches.

The Three Lions will continue their preparations towards this summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup with matches against two other nations who will be heading to North America for the competition this summer.

England will first host Uruguay on Friday, 27th March (19:45 GMT) at Wembley, before taking on Japan on Tuesday 31st March (19:45 BST) at the same ground.

Henderson will be seeking to add to his four appearances – and two clean sheets – for England, with Wharton also looking to add to his three caps.

Fixture details

England v Uruguay

Friday, 27th March

19:45 GMT

Wembley Stadium

Friendly

England v Japan