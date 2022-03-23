“[On my debut] we got beat 4-0 off Blackpool when they first came up! It was a bittersweet moment for me really to make your Premier League debut.

“You obviously grow up watching it and to make your debut is great, but to lose 4-0 is disappointing.”

More than a decade of Premier League experience has taught McArthur a great deal, and he explained how his game had changed over the years – as well as admitting a simple ambition for the rest of the season.

“I’ve learned the game a lot more,” he said. “I was going to say when you’re a young kid, you run about like a young kid – but I still try to do that now!

“You learn the position a lot more. You know that you don’t need to impact the game in the first minute. When you’re a kid, you try and impact in the first minute whereas now you know you don’t need to chase the games.

“I’ll look back on [reaching 300 games] when I’m finished and appreciate it, but now I’m just trying to get fit and get in the team to play more.

“Get fit, play games and hopefully win against Chelsea and get to another final.”