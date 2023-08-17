Yet although last season’s curtain raiser went the way of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners – who went on to narrowly miss out on the Premier League title – those superstitious among you can take heart.

For whereas last year Palace versus Arsenal fell on a Friday night, this season’s contest falls on Monday, concluding the weekend’s action – and Palace’s record on Monday Night Football, particularly against higher-flying sides, is relatively favourable.

In our 10 Premier League seasons since promotion, Palace have played on a Monday evening on 25 occasions – three of which, all in the last six years, were against Arsenal. Our results in their games? Two wins and a draw, all at Selhurst Park.

Indeed, of those 25 Monday night games – a total which excludes three Christmas-time afternoon kick-offs – Palace are unbeaten in our last six, our most recent being the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield last summer.

Still not feeling superstitious? Check out five of Palace’s most magical Mondays to warm you up for the occasion…

Palace 3-0 Arsenal

Monday, 4th April 2022

It seems fitting to start with one of our finest displays in recent years: a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in April 2022.

Palace produced, simply put, a stunning display of attacking football as Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha fired us to a 3-0 victory.

The Gunners arrived at Selhurst Park knowing that a win would take them back into the top four but Palace, inspired from the oft, were two ahead inside 25 minutes following Mateta’s header and Ayew’s curling finish.

Arsenal pressed in the second period and hit the woodwork, but Zaha added late gloss from the penalty spot to leave Selhurst Park roaring in delight.