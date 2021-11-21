John joined Palace in 1963 from Charlton and soon established himself at right-back, a position he played in for the next eight years.

John will always be remembered for captaining the team that reached the First Division for the first time ever in 1969 and continued in that capacity for the first two seasons in Division One.

Making over 250 first-team appearances, he netted nine goals including one that stunned Leeds United in the 1970-71 season.

Our thoughts are with his wife Maureen and their family and friends at this sad time.