Jackson came through as a young player at the club, replacing Bill Glazier in 1964 and going on to make 222 consecutive appearances – including being ever-present in 1968/69 as Palace reached the top-flight for the first time.

Nicknamed ‘Stonewall’ by the fans at Selhurst Park, he featured in some of the club’s most famous games, including a 5-0 victory over Manchester United in 1972.

He went on to have a successful career at Leyton Orient, before moving to the United States where he played against Pelé’s New York Cosmos, with the Brazilian all-time great naming Jackson as one of the toughest ‘keepers he faced.

He later returned to the UK, where he featured for Bobby Robson’s Ipswich Town.

Jackson played 388 times for Palace in total, placing him sixth on the list of all time appearances makers.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with John’s family at this time.