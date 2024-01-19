Len was born in 1932 and signed for Palace as an apprentice, representing Sutton United in amateur football while training with the club and helping out the first-team, including keeping the boots of his heroes clean.

After undertaking national service with the army, he signed full-time for Palace in 1951, making his Football League debut two years later in April 1953 against Ipswich Town.

Len was a skilful and dependable player, one of the better defenders in Division Three South, who could turn out for the club in a number of positions, including centre-forward in October 1953 when he scored a goal.

He would go on to make 280 appearances for the club over more than a decade, scoring three times overall. He was a key part of the promotion winning side of 1960/61.

Len was granted two testimonials by the club and also selected for a F.A. XI against Oxford University.

Due to his tall and slender build, he picked up the affectionate nickname of ‘The Thin Man’ or ‘Skinny Choules’ on the terraces, where fans at Selhurst Park became accustomed to seeing his name on the teamsheet every week.

After leaving Palace in 1962, he played for Romford in non-league football before retiring.

The club are deeply saddened by Len’s passing, and the thoughts of everyone are with his family at this time.