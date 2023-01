Mick arrived at Selhurst Park in 2007 alongside manager Neil Warnock, and worked to transform the Eagles from relegation favourites to play-off semi-finalists.

He had a successful career as a player, most notably at Notts County, before moving into management.

As well as his spell in south London, he worked alongside Warnock at Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United.

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace are with Mick’s family and friends at this sad time.