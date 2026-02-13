Following on from her stint in the Box Office, Pam took on the role of the club’s Disability Liaison Officer, a role which saw her successfully build connections with another group of the club’s fanbase. To no surprise for anyone who knew Pam, she made a great success of this role and left a legacy that is still felt by the current team to this day.

Whether it was speaking to a supporter, or a member of another club, you could always rely on Pam to positively represent the club and knew her first concern was always in the best interests of the supporters.

Pam will always be remembered for her smile, friendship, loyalty and for being a great colleague to all those who knew her around the club.

Palace Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Lacey, said: “Pam was someone I had the pleasure of knowing for a number of year and was an employee who was always dedicated to her role, as well as being a perfect ambassador for our club.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Pam's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace are with her husband Chris and wider family as during this sad and difficult time.