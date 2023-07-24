Francis took charge of Palace in 2001, masterminding a famous FA Cup success at Anfield and the five-goal victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, before departing in 2003.

The England international made 52 appearances for his country, becoming the first £1 million player when he signed for Nottingham Forest in 1979; he would go on to win back-to-back European Cups under Brian Clough, scoring the winner in the 1979 final against Malmö.

He went on to play for Manchester City, Sampdoria and Sheffield Wednesday among others, before retiring in 1994.

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace are with Trevor’s family and friends at this sad time.