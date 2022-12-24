Born in Brixton, Maxi Jazz rose to prominence as the lead singer of the band Faithless, wowing audiences across the continent and achieving iconic status for their performances at Glastonbury.

He became an Associate Director of Crystal Palace in 2012, and continued to live in West Norwood throughout his career.

A lifelong fan, he regularly attended Selhurst Park and will be missed by all those at SE25. As a tribute, the team will walk out to a Faithless track on Boxing Day.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Maxi Jazz’s family at this time.