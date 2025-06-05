An influential leader within the CPFC DSA since its formative days, Bruce began supporting Palace when he moved to London as a 12-year-old in 1982.

Bruce quickly became a staunch Palace supporter, backing the club home – where he started out cheering from the Holmesdale terracing, before later becoming a regular as a Season Ticket Holder in the Main Stand – and away.

He became involved with the CPFC DSA – a committee made up of five volunteer members, who work with the club to improve supporter experiences at Palace matches – upon its formation 10 years ago, and would help shape and improve accessibility facilities at Selhurst Park, as well as advocate for disabled supporters at away fixtures.

He became Chair of the CPFC DSA in June 2024, having previously served as Secretary, and represented the group on Palace’s Fan Advisory Board since last year.

Bruce will be greatly missed by so many in the Crystal Palace family, and among the football and South London communities.

The club extends its deepest sympathy to his family and friends at this sad time.