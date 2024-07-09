Patrick van Aanholt

Palace appearances (goals): 138 (14)

Netherlands caps (goals): 19 (0)

PVA to supporters, van Aanholt cemented his status as a cult hero when he scored a 92nd minute winner at Old Trafford, in one of Palace's most satisfying away victories on the road.

He joined Palace in 2017 from Sunderland, and was a mainstay at left-back for years until the emergence of Tyrick Mitchell and his departure to Galatasaray.

His first Netherlands cap came in 2013 against Colombia, while he has experience of facing England under Ronald Koeman, starting in Amsterdam in March 2018 as the Oranje slipped to defeat by a single goal.