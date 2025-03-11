The Eagles are facing HamKam in a mid-season friendly in Spain and while the match will be played behind-closed-doors, with no supporters admitted, it will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+ for fans to enjoy this Thursday, 13th March (15:00 GMT).
As Crystal Palace prepare to take on Norwegian side HamKam on Thursday – a year after facing Bodø/Glimt, also in Marbella – take a look back at Palace’s Norwegian representatives over the years…
Jonathan Parr
Promotion class of 2012/13 alumni. Parr made his name at Aalesund, before moving to Crystal Palace in 2011 and earning the club’s Player of the Year award in his first season – but it was a year later that he really came into his own.
After nailing down the left-back spot early in the season, the arrival of Ian Holloway did nothing to diminish his importance; indeed, he often deputised at right-back when injuries elsewhere required.
His season ended in disappointing fashion with injury in April, but his 38 league games that season had been crucial in getting Palace towards the play-offs, where they clinched a famous promotion.
Parr played 15 times in the Premier League the next season, before heading to Ipswich Town in the summer of 2014.
He made nine appearances for the Norwegian national side.
Alexander Sørloth
A man who made his name at Bodø/Glimt, arriving on loan as a young striker from Rosenborg and scoring 13 goals and making five assists in just 26 appearances, cementing his status as an exciting Norwegian rising talent.
Three years later, he arrived in south London from Midtjylland, making his debut in a defeat at Goodison Park in February 2018. After limited appearances, he headed out on loan to Gent and Trabzonspor, his performances at the latter earning him a move to RB Leipzig.
He has since made his name as a reliable centre-forward in Spain, scoring regularly for Real Sociedad, Villarreal and now Atletico Madrid, while accruing 59 caps for the national side.
Brede Hangeland
Hangeland made his name elsewhere in London, but a distinguished spell at Crystal Palace was a fitting finale for one of the country’s modern greats.
After a two-year spell with Copenhagen, he joined Fulham in 2008 and became a mainstay of their defence under Roy Hodgson, who would later go on to praise him as one of the best leaders he worked with over a near-50 year career in management.
Helping to complete Fulham’s ‘great escape’, the next season saw the remarkable run to the Europa League final.
After leaving Craven Cottage in 2014, Hangeland headed to south London where he made 25 appearances for Crystal Palace, scoring twice – helping the club to a top-half finish under Alan Pardew.
He retired from professional football in 2016, having made 91 appearances for Norway, 48 times as captain.
Steffen Iversen
Something of a cult hero in North London, Iversen signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Rosenborg in 1996 and scored 47 goals in 178 games, winning the League Cup in 1999 by providing the assist for the stoppage-time winner.
After a spell with Wolves he headed back home, but something about the air in Trondheim had him pining for London, and he soon moved from Rosenborg to Crystal Palace in 2011. He scored on his debut against Preston North End to give Palace their first win in five games, and played 23 times for the club before being released in 2012.
He earned 79 caps for Norway, scoring 21 times.
Thomas Myhre
A Viking goalkeeper – well, a goalkeeper from Viking.
Myhre left the Norwegian side for Everton in 1997, replacing Neville Southall as the club’s No. 1. After falling out of favour he headed elsewhere, with a brief spell in Turkey ended when he signed for Sunderland in 2002.
His spell at the Stadium of Light saw him move to Selhurst Park on loan for the 2003/04 campaign, where he made 15 league appearances for the Eagles before returning to the North East.
He played 56 times for Norway, travelling to multiple major tournaments including the 1998 World Cup.
Leif Andersen
The first Norwegian to represent Crystal Palace, Andersen signed from Moss FK in 1995 and spent two years at Selhurst Park, playing a significant role in the club’s promotion in 1997.
The defender moved back to Norway in 1997, and spent the rest of his playing career in his home country.
... and recently...
Crystal Palace Women's new manager, Leif Smerud, has enjoyed domestic and international success coaching at the highest level of both the women’s and men’s games, most recently guiding Norway's men's Under-21s side to only its third-ever U21 European Championship finals in 2023.
A former Norway Under-21 international himself, Smerud began coaching whilst still a top-flight player in Eliteserien, including a short spell as assistant coach with Norway Women, with whom he won a bronze medal at the 2009 Women’s Euros.
He took on his first permanent managerial role in 2011, joining Hønefoss BK. In his first season in charge, his team won promotion to the top-flight, and he was subsequently named Norwegian Young Coach of the Year.
Smerud then joined the Norwegian Football Federation in 2014 and served in a variety of roles over a successful decade, including caretaker head coach of both Norway’s Women’s and Men’s senior teams, and Deputy Technical Director.
