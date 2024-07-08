Mateta qualifies as an overage player for the competition and had – prior to his selection – previously won 11 caps at Under-21s level, scoring three times. Before being named in France's provisional squad, the striker had last represented his country in June 2019.
Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has been named in France’s squad for the summer Olympic Games football tournament.
Managed by Thierry Henry, the French Olympic team’s preparations began with a training camp which began on 16th June – and is culminating with three friendly matches this month.
These began last week, with France U23s facing Paraguay U23s at Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne – and winning out 4-1, thanks to Mateta being in sparkling form.
The forward was named in the starting XI, but the game did not get off to an ideal start when Juan Salcedo took advantage of a third-minute France error to place the visitors into the lead.
But France hit back on the stroke of half-time when Mateta, racing onto a through-ball, blasted past the advancing 'keeper from the angle – the striker's first goal for his country in over five years, having last represented his nation in June 2019.
And it took Mateta just nine second-half minutes to grab his second goal of the match.
With Enzo Millot felled just inside the box and VAR subsequently awarding a penatly, Mateta picked up the ball and stepped up to send the 'keeper the wrong way.
A fine night's work complete, Mateta was replaced on 64 minutes, with France going on to score twice more to finish the rout.
Further preparatory friendlies against Dominican Republic U23s (on Thursday, 11th July, 20:15 BST) and Japan U23s (Wednesday, 17th July, 20:05) – both in Toulon – await.
France's Olympic squad explained
The football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held between Wednesday 24th July and Saturday 10th August in seven host venues across France, including main host city Paris; Bordeaux; Marseille and Nice.
France are in Group A alongside the United States, Guinea and New Zealand.
Brazil are the two-time defending men’s champions, but failed to qualify on this occasion, with France having previously won gold in the United States in 1984 and silver in the very first summer tournament, which they hosted in 1900.
With Paris this year’s host city, Les Bleus will be among the favourites to win gold at the competition under the tutelage of national legend Henry.
Match Details
All match times BST.
Friendlies
- Thu, 4th July: France 4-1 Paraguay (Mateta scored twice in his first appearance for a France national team since June 2019)
- Thu, 11th July: France v Dominican Republic (20:15)
- Wed, 17th July: France v Japan (20:05)
Summer Olympic Games
- Wed, 24th July: France v United States (20:00)
- Sat, 27th July: France v Guinea (20:00)
- Tue, 30th July: New Zealand v France (18:00)