And whilst Thursday night's match – our first in this season's UEFA Conference League – is against Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv, the game is, due to the ongoing conflict in their country, being played at the Motor Lublin Arena in Poland.
We present to you, therefore, a helping hand – if you're going to Lublin, try some of these 'helpful' Polish phrases on for size...
- Wszyscy jedziemy w europejską trasę!
- "We're all going on a European tour!"
A vital one to start with.
- Mamy w drużynie super Oli Glasnera!
- "We've got super Oli Glasner..."
He knows exactly what we need.