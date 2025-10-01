And whilst Thursday night's match – our first in this season's UEFA Conference League – is against Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv, the game is, due to the ongoing conflict in their country, being played at the Motor Lublin Arena in Poland.

We present to you, therefore, a helping hand – if you're going to Lublin, try some of these 'helpful' Polish phrases on for size...

Wszyscy jedziemy w europejską trasę!

"We're all going on a European tour!"

A vital one to start with.

Mamy w drużynie super Oli Glasnera!

"We've got super Oli Glasner..."

He knows exactly what we need.