The inaugural award was won by John McCormick back in 1972, having played a key role in Palace’s promotion to the First Division following his arrival seven years earlier.

The player who has been recognised the most times is Julian Speroni, who won the prize four times in his Eagles career, including a joint-record (with Wilfried Zaha) three years in a row between 07/08 and 09/10.

The club's record appearance holder Jim Cannon won the prize on three separate occasions, while seven other players won it multiple times including Wilfried Zaha, Speroni and Andrew Johnson.

