Palace's clash with Manchester City was the opening match of the weekend’s event, which brought together US-based football fans to watch the full compliment of Premier League fixtures.

The Eagles were once again represented at the fan festival by, fittingly, the American Eagle, who brought along the famous 34-year old American Bald Eagle ‘Challenger’, as well as his understudy, ‘Mr Lincoln’.

Off the back of a successful pre-season tour in Chicago and Detroit – and despite the match kicking off in the small hours of the morning, Tennessee time – Palace fans turned out in their droves, posing with the eagles and shouting loud and proud all things south London.