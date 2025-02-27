6. Chris Armstrong - 23 goals

A player who held the record as Palace’s top goalscorer in the Premier League for over two decades. Armstrong has 23 goals to his name in red and blue, all arriving in Palace’s first and second seasons as Premier League.

Armstrong had bundles of speed and energy, with an adept ability to make intelligent runs into the box and find space in between the defensive line. The pick of his goals would be a brace at Goodison Park in September 1992, with both goals set up by John Salako.

7. Jordan Ayew - 22 goals

A consistent performer across six seasons for Palace, Ayew contributed 22 Premier League goals during his time in South London before joining Leicester in the summer.

Though he wore the No. 9, Ayew was deployed out wide, as well as through the middle, throughout his time with the club, so he has created chances while also finding the back of the net.

His greatest goal in red and blue came on Boxing Day in 2019. Ayew danced past five West Ham players from the byline in the 90th minute, finding his way into the box past multiple challenges before calmly dinking the ball over Łukasz Fabiański to claim all three points in the most dramatic style.