Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park was a landmark one for the Frenchman, who moved up second in Crystal Palace's all-time top Premier League scorers list.
Watch every one of JP's 36 Premier League goals for Palace in the video above!
And what of the other Palace legends on the list? Check out our full top 10 below...
1. Wilfried Zaha - 68 goals
At the top of the list is none other than Wilfried Zaha.
With an impressive tally of 68 goals for the club, Zaha consistently displayed his exceptional dribbling skills and clinical finishing throughout Palace's Premier League years.
The winger scored some crucial goals in the league for the club, with some notable examples including:
-
His 94th minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in August 2014 - the first goal he scored back on loan to rescue a point away at St James’ Park in August 2014
-
His sensational solo strike against Hull City at the KC Stadium in another 3-3 draw in December 2016
-
His well-taken goal against Chelsea in front of the Palace faithful at Selhurst Park in a 2-1 victory in October 2017 - securing the first win of the season after losing the opening seven games
-
His solo run and strike against Huddersfield Town in September 2018, the only goal of the game which secured all three points
-
A goal which won the Premier League Goal of the Month Award in February 2022 - his strike against Norwich City on the edge of the box in a 1-1 draw
There have been many Wilfried Zaha goals over the years, including stunners against Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, West Ham United and more.
Upon departing the club in 2023, he had scored 90 goals overall in red and blue across 458 games.
2. Jean-Philippe Mateta - 36 goals
JP Mateta's landmark goal arrived on Tuesday evening against Villa, when the Frenchman pounced on Ebere Eze's lay-off in the second-half to score his 26th Premier League goal in the last 12 months – and 36th all-time Premier League strike for the club.
It was a goal which summed everything up about Mateta's game in recent months: wonderful pace, skill and control to fashion the chance, great balance to evade the challenge on the edge of the box – and an unstoppable finish on his left foot, no less.
3. Christian Benteke - 35 goals
Following closely behind Mateta is the towering presence of Christian Benteke, the Belgian striker who netted 35 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace in six seasons in SE25.
Using his physicality and aerial prowess to great effect, a number of Benteke's goals came from headers, however his most iconic goal in red and blue came away at Brighton & Hove Albion during the 2020/21 season behind closed doors.
After being under the cosh for most of the game, Palace remarkably took the lead early on through Mateta’s first goal for the club half an hour in. Brighton equalised in the second-half, but Palace held off their relentless attacks and managed to break on the counter late on and Andros Townsend perfectly set up Benteke to volley home the winner in the 95th minute.
4. Ebere Eze & Luka Milivojević - 28 goals
A midfield duo of different strengths, Ebere Eze and Luka Milivojević have both made their presence felt moving forwards.
Ebs' recently match-winner against Southampton at Selhurst Park took him level with the former Palace skipper on 28 Premier League strikes.
The England international reached double figures in both the 2022/23 and 23/24 seasons, having memorably netted two sensational solo strikes against Sheffield United, both home and away in 2020/21.
Milivojević also made a significant impact on the goal-scoring front, with 28 goals to his name. Known for his penalty-taking abilities and precise free-kicks, the Serbian was a reliable source of goals from set-pieces over the years.
He was the club's top scorer in 2017/18 and 2018/19, netting 10 and 12 goals in the league respectively – the pick of which has to be his strike against Southampton in 2017/18, which won the club’s Goal of the Season Award in 2017.
6. Chris Armstrong - 23 goals
A player who held the record as Palace’s top goalscorer in the Premier League for over two decades. Armstrong has 23 goals to his name in red and blue, all arriving in Palace’s first and second seasons as Premier League.
Armstrong had bundles of speed and energy, with an adept ability to make intelligent runs into the box and find space in between the defensive line. The pick of his goals would be a brace at Goodison Park in September 1992, with both goals set up by John Salako.
7. Jordan Ayew - 22 goals
A consistent performer across six seasons for Palace, Ayew contributed 22 Premier League goals during his time in South London before joining Leicester in the summer.
Though he wore the No. 9, Ayew was deployed out wide, as well as through the middle, throughout his time with the club, so he has created chances while also finding the back of the net.
His greatest goal in red and blue came on Boxing Day in 2019. Ayew danced past five West Ham players from the byline in the 90th minute, finding his way into the box past multiple challenges before calmly dinking the ball over Łukasz Fabiański to claim all three points in the most dramatic style.
8. Andrew Johnson - 21 goals
Andrew Johnson's single Premier League season for the Eagles saw him score 21 goals, as the side narrowly missed out on survival on the final day of the 2004/05 campaign.
Among his top goals would be the header against Liverpool, after Wayne Routledge drilled the ball back into the box for him to flick on, in a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park.
Johnson's performances also earned him a call-up to the England national team, and a place in the PFA Team of the Year.
9. Odsonne Édouard & Jeffrey Schlupp - 18 goals
Both players who departed the club on loan earlier this season, Édouard and Schlupp have plundered their fair share of memorable goals in South London.
For Édouard, surely the most memorable of his 18 Premier League strikes in red and blue coincided with his instant impact on his debut day against Tottenham Hotspur.
Schlupp, meanwhile, with 18 goals to his name, has been a versatile and dynamic player for Crystal Palace. Primarily deployed as a central-midfielder, Schlupp's pace and attacking instincts have allowed him to get his name on the scoresheet more often than not.
One of his finest goals for the Eagles came against Bournemouth in 2019, where he won the ball near the halfway line and went on a surging run into the box and slotted home the only goal of the game - giving 10-man Palace all three points.
But our favourite?
We'll finish this article, fittingly, with his absolute screamer against Fulham at Craven Cottage last season.