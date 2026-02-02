Jonathan Parr

Promotion class of 2012/13 alumni. Parr made his name at Aalesund, before moving to Crystal Palace in 2011 and earning the club’s Player of the Year award in his first season – but it was a year later that he really came into his own.

After nailing down the left-back spot early in the season, the arrival of Ian Holloway did nothing to diminish his importance; indeed, he often deputised at right-back when injuries elsewhere required.

His season ended in disappointing fashion with injury in April, but his 38 league games that season had been crucial in getting Palace towards the play-offs, where they clinched a famous promotion.