All Premier League matches between 7th and 23rd October will be dedicated to No Room For Racism, as Palace and the League reiterates its call for supporters to challenge and report discrimination, wherever they see it.

Players will take the knee at all 20 fixtures, including Palace's match against Nottingham Forest, to show their unity against all forms of discrimination.

These matches offer an opportunity for clubs to reiterate our ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion across all areas of the game.

Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities and cultures. This diversity makes the game stronger and we are working to ensure this is reflected across all areas of the game. Everybody has a role to play to ensure that football is inclusive for all – together we can make it clear that there is no room for racism or any form of discrimination.

Reporting abuse at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe.

We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

We urge anyone who witnesses racist abuse or discrimination on a matchday to report it, either to the nearest steward or police officer, or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

Reporting abuse online

Fans can now report online discriminatory abuse they see targeted at Premier League players, managers, coaches, match officials and their families directly on the Premier League website. Each report will be investigated by the League’s specialist team.

Through its online abuse reporting system, which launched in 2020, the Premier League provides support for players and others within football who suffer online hate. The League’s dedicated investigation team tracks abuse and reports it to social media companies for removal. The team also works to identify perpetrators around the world, with legal action taken where possible. In the past three seasons, the Premier League has investigated more than 1,000 cases.

The consequences of abuse

Anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse towards any club employee, player, match official or supporter will receive an automatic club ban and may face criminal prosecution. The Premier League and clubs are committed to working with the authorities to bring offenders to justice.

Football is everyone’s game. Let’s celebrate the diversity that makes Crystal Palace so strong. If you see racist abuse, challenge it and report it. Thank you for your support.