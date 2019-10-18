The league are working with its clubs, supporters, the FA, EFL, PFA, Kick It Out and the police to tackle discrimination across all areas of football.

This phase of the campaign will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 19th to Sunday 27th October, emphasising that racist conduct is not tolerated and urging supporters to take action – ‘If you see it, report it.’

Via the campaign, the Premier League is demonstrating its continued commitment to equality and diversity and using the power and popularity of the league to oppose racism in football.

This is an initiative that Crystal Palace wholeheartedly supports. Situated in the heart of south London, a wonderfully diverse community surrounds Selhurst Park and that is one of the many reasons that make this club so special.

Premier League football brings together fans and players from all backgrounds for matches that are watched and enjoyed around the world. Everyone is welcome. Racism is not.

Everyone attending or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe, valued and included and we encourage supporters to continue to play their part in this.

If you witness racist behaviour at a match or around a stadium, please report it to the police or a steward.

You can also report racism by using the Kick It Out reporting app or website. Alternatively, report anti-social behaviour by texting Palace's designated number on: 07507 477 669.

Further action is being taken to combat bigotry in the football stands, with the Premier League: