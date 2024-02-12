The Colombian midfielder's first goal for the club was a brilliant one – a scorching strike from distance – to rack up the club milestone.

Palace have been adding to the tally since the first promotion to the top-flight in 1969 under Bert Head – and here is how we got there…

No. 1 – Mel Blyth

Crystal Palace 2-2 Manchester United (9th August 1969)

Where it all started.

How better for the Glaziers to celebrate their historic first promotion to the promised land than by welcoming the so-called ‘Holy Trinity’ of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton?

This was a Manchester United team that had written themselves into immortality by becoming the first English side to win the European Cup just 18-months earlier, beating Eusebio’s Benfica at Wembley, but now they were a side in transition, and they found Head’s Crystal Palace a sterner task.

Entering their first season without Sir Matt Busby at the helm since 1945. The legendary Scot had stepped down after 24 silverware-laden years at Old Trafford, guiding the club through the tragedy of the Munich Air Disaster in 1958 to that maiden European Cup triumph a decade later.