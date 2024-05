The Eagles have also broken their record for goals scored at Selhurst Park, with the previous record of 29 blown away during the four-goal demolition of Manchester United – and still with one game against Aston Villa to go.

Should Palace score against Villa, they would match the tally recording by the 1991/92 side, having already eclipsed that of the team that finished in third place a season earlier (50).

Two goals, meanwhile, would make this Palace’s most prolific season in the top-flight in the club’s 161-year history.

It’s set up for a final day cracker…