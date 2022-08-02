Doucouré will wear 28, Richards 26, Ebiowei 23 and Johnstone 21, and Hughes will switch to 19 for the coming campaign.
You can find the full list below.
To get your hands on a personalised 22/23 shirt, click here now!
|Squad number
|Player
|1
|Jack Butland
|2
|Joel Ward
|3
|Tyrick Mitchell
|4
|Luka Milivojević
|5
|James Tomkins
|6
|Marc Guéhi
|7
|Michael Olise
|9
|Jordan Ayew
|10
|Eberechi Eze
|11
|Wilfried Zaha
|13
|Vicente Guaita
|14
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|15
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|16
|Joachim Andersen
|17
|Nathaniel Clyne
|18
|James McArthur
|19
|Will Hughes
|20
|Christian Benteke
|21
|Sam Johnstone
|22
|Odsonne Edouard
|23
|Malcolm Ebiowei
|26
|Chris Richards
|28
|Cheick Doucouré
|36
|Nathan Ferguson
|44
|Jaïro Riedewald
|48
|Luke Plange
|49
|Jesurun Rak-Sakyi