Geoff was a truly wonderful man, who had such amazing energy and positivity.
He was a fantastic supporter and friend of the club and will be missed dearly by us all.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
The club were deeply saddened to learn that supporter Geoff Hill passed away last week after a battle with leukemia.
