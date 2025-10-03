Elsewhere, Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has earned his first senior call-up to France's squad.

Mateta had - prior to the 2024 Olympic Games - previously won 11 caps at Under-21s level for his country, scoring three times, with a break in international call-ups from June 2019 to July 2024.

Then, at his home Olympics in Paris, Mateta made Palace history by becoming the first-ever player to win an Olympic medal – silver – while playing for the club. The forward scored seven times in nine games for France's representative side over the course of the summer.

Should he feature in one of the two World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan or Iceland, he will win a first cap at senior international level.

France currently sit top of Group D in European qualifying with two wins from two games.