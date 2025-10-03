England's window begins at Wembley on Thursday, 9th October, with a friendly match against Wales (19:45 BST).
The Three Lions then travel to Riga to continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualification campaign on Tuesday, 14th October (19:45pm), having won five out of five matches in Group K so far.
Guéhi – who scored his first senior international goal, and won his 25th cap, in last month's window – and Henderson – who has three international caps to his name – will be hoping to carry their fine form for Palace into England's pair of fixtures.