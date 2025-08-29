The Palace trio have started the season in excellent form, helping the Eagles to three clean sheets in five competitive matches – which have also seen us win the Community Shield and advance in the UEFA Conference League – so far this season.

Guéhi and Henderson will be hoping to add to their respective 23 and three caps respectively, whilst for Wharton, it is a first appearance in the senior England squad since he was selected for the Euro 2024 finals last year.

England first face Andorra next Saturday (6th September, 17:00 BST) at Villa Park, before travelling to Serbia the following Tuesday (9th September, 19:45).

With three wins out of three matches so far, Thomas Tuchel’s side sit top of Group K in World Cup qualification.

All times below are in UK time (BST).

England - Guéhi, Henderson & Wharton