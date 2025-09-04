Both of our deadline day arrivals have been called up by their respective nations.

Christantus Uche, who arrived at Palace on Monday evening on a season-long loan from Getafe, has returned to the Nigeria squad after debuting for the Super Eagles back in May.

The athletic 22-year-old will be hoping to add to his first two caps during Nigeria's crucial World Cup qualification double-header this month.

Nigeria will first host Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday (6th September, 17:00 BST), before traveling to Bloemfontein to face South Africa the following Tuesday (9th September, 17:00), with both fixtures critical for their qualification hopes.

With six of 10 matches now played in Group C, Nigeria find themselves fourth in their group – a point behind second-placed Rwanda, and five behind leaders South Africa.

Only the group winners automatically advance, with the top four of nine group runners-ups moving to a second round – so a productive international window is crucial for Nigeria's hopes of reaching next summer's finals.