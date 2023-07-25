Co-hosted with the Spanish club and in partnership with 313 Presents, supporters will come together to celebrate the teams’ showpiece friendly – which will take place just yards away at Comerica Park – at a free pre-game event on a pedestrian-only street.

Running between approximately 14:00 and 18:00 EDT local time, attendees can expect all the best bits of a traditional tailgating party: music, entertainment, refreshments, photo opportunities, giveaways – and some very special guests!

Guests will have the chance to win prizes including themed shirts, scarves and flags, as well as tickets for the big game, which subsequently kicks off at Comerica Park at 19:00 EDT.

When the party wraps up, fans can then walk to the bottom of Columbia Street to witness the Eagles take on UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla – with tickets for the match available to purchase here.

Event Details