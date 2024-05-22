Liverpool 0-1 Palace

It all started at Anfield.

After a promising performance produced no points against Manchester City the week before, Palace headed to Anfield with Liverpool still favourites to finish top of the pile - but the Eagles blew the title race apart.

Ebere Eze scored the only goal of the game, later crowned Palace's Goal of the Season, finishing off a 21-pass move, the final six all one-touch, to give Oliver Glasner's side the early lead.

From there, chaos ensued. There were huge chances at both ends: Mateta had a shot cleared off the line, while Wataru Endō smashed against the crossbar. In the second-half, more of the same: Mateta was denied by Alisson, while Curtis Jones, Mo Salah and many more missed major chances amidst heroic Palace defending.

Joachim Andersen was colossal, Tyrick Mitchell was always there in the nick of time and Nathaniel Clyne blocked on the line. Palace held on.