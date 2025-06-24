“It’s not just a football match, it’s a show. The whole world talks about English football. It’s normal. You [English fans] cannot imagine it the other way around, but trust me it’s really normal and easy to understand [for non-English fans].”

Those sentiments were shared by midfielder Fumaca, who made three appearances on loan in 1999, and goalkeepers Diego Cavalieri and Lucas Perri, who had short stints at Selhurst Park on loan before moving on to Botafogo. The latter returned during a mid-season friendly in December 2022, and told the club’s programme of his fond memories years later.

“For me it’s the most incredible city in the world,” he said. “I lived in a pretty nice area with a view of the London Eye and Big Ben, so it was amazing, fantastic.

“Palace is a great club, a fantastic club in the Premier League and I really wanted to have this experience in my life. It was a great opportunity, I learned a lot from the time I spent there. I really wanted this moment to happen.

“It was a whole different level of competitiveness, strength, velocity and speed of football. It was incredible for me as a player to be involved in that scenario.”

Exciting young attacker Matheus França, meanwhile, arrived in the summer of 2024 from Flamengo, and is 19 appearances into his Palace career, scoring his first goal for the Eagles in dramatic fashion away at Southampton in 2024/25.

“I felt really happy," he told Palace TV after the injury-time goal. "I'm really happy to be back in this team and to score my first goal in the Palace shirt – it was amazing.

“I've been training a lot, and I did it in the game! That's good, I can [score] with the head. If I have a chance to shoot, I do it.

“He [Oliver Glasner] said [before I came on] to do my job. He gave me confidence to do what I do in training. I was thinking on the bench: ‘I can change this game. I can score one goal.’ And that I put this in my mind, and I could do it in the game, was really good.”