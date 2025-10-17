All Premier League matches between 18th and 26th October will be dedicated to No Room For Racism, as Palace and the League reiterates its call for supporters to challenge and report discrimination, wherever they see it.

At all 20 fixtures, including Palace's match against Bournemouth, clubs will come together to reinforce important messaging around our collective commitment to improving diversity and fighting discrimination.

No Room For Racism messaging will be displayed around Selhurst Park in a variety of forms, and we will come together to show our unity against all forms of discrimination.

Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities and cultures. This diversity makes the game stronger and we are working to ensure this is reflected across all areas of the game.

Everybody has a role to play to ensure that football is inclusive for all – together we can make it clear that there is no room for racism or any form of discrimination.

Reporting abuse at Selhurst Park

At Crystal Palace, we are committed to ensuring that everyone associated with the club is treated with dignity and respect. We operate a zero-tolerance policy with regards to discriminatory behaviour.

The Premier League and clubs are urging anyone who witnesses racist abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti- social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

The consequences of abuse

Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, are criminal offences which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within the ground.

Football is everyone’s game. Let’s celebrate the diversity that makes Crystal Palace so strong. If you see racist abuse, challenge it and report it. Thank you for your support.